TMC slams Amit Shah after home minister accuses Mamata govt of not supporting Centre over migrant workers

“The Home Minister has woken up from deep sleep now. We were wondering whether in these 40 days, did labourers get even one fist of rice? You have cut salaries of government employees? Give answers to these questions first and then go back home and sleep,” said TMC leader Derek Obrien who also questioned how the media in Delhi got hold of the letter even before the West Bengal Chief Minister could open the email with the letter sent to her.

Left leader Mohahammad Salim has also hit out at both the Centre and the state, which has been at loggerheads over various issues, including the Centre accusing the state government of fudging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also sent two inter-ministerial central teams(IMCT) for spot assessment of the situation. The IMCT found serious lapses in lockdown protocol and social distancing, including people playing cricket and football on the streets.

“Migrant and quarantine is the responsibility of the Central and state governments. Despite guidelines, they (Centre) says Railways is the responsibility of the state. How come? They have done this because they don’t want to take responsibility,” said Left leader Mohammah Salim.

“Our Chief Minister is trying to copy the Gujarat model which has led to the increase of so many diseases. The Centre and state are creating pandemonium with this pandemic.” Salim also questioned why the Kerala model was not followed which is so disciplined while handling the virus. “Mamata on the other hand has been saying that the state is following the Kerala model,” added Salim.

The state administration has been claiming all along that they are following the Kerala model. The number of COVID-19 cases have doubled in a week even as testing has doubled. With Assembly elections in West Bengal slated for next year, Mamata is trying to hold on to her turf while the BJP is attempting to inch it’s way further into the state, which saw a rise from 2 to 18 MPs in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.