Results: 100% of students passed 10th Board exams without appearing for exams in Chhattisgarh

Amid Covid 19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh's 10th Board Exam results were announced with 100 percent pass percentage. This time Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced results without board exams.

School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam released the CGBSE High School results online via video conferencing on Wednesday. Out of the 4,67, 261 candidates, 6,168 candidate’s registration forms were found ineligible and cancelled, said a government statement.

All the eligible candidates declared passed, the communique said.

Among the passed candidates, 4,46,393 students have passed with the first division, which is 96.81 percent of the total declared result. Under the second division, 9,024 candidates have passed and 5,676 candidates have passed in the third division.

Among the boys, 95.66 percent of the students passed with the first division, 2.65 percent with the second division, 1.68 percent with the third division, the communique said.

Around 97.90 percent of the girl candidates have passed with the first division, 1.30 percent have passed with the second division and 0.80 percent girls have passed with the third division.

This year, the examination results were announced on the basis of internal assessment.

CGBSE has decided not to release the merit list this year. Hence, the merit list has not been released.

Moreover, the provision of recalculation and revaluation has also been eliminated for this assessment. The candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment result can appear for the division improvement in the upcoming examination, the communique added.