Restoration work begins in Raigad post Cyclone Nisarga

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force and local authorities on Thursday started restoration work in Maharashtra's Raigad district that has borne the brunt of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga'.

The cyclone made landfall near Shrivardhan in the district on Wednesday afternoon and lashed the coastal areas of Alibaug, Revdanda, Revas, Murud, Mhasala and Roha with strong winds and heavy rains.

Several kutcha houses, temporary shades were destroyed, while hundreds of trees and many electrical poles were uprooted and roofs of some structures were blown away by the storm, an official said.

Earth movers, cutters and JCBs were used to clear fallen trees at Harihareshwar, Shirivardhan and Dive Agar among other affected areas, he said.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police and district administration were working relentlessly to clear the damages, he added.

NDRF teams helped people repair their homes in Alibaug, Revdanda and other tehsils, which were severely hit, the official said.

The storm has uprooted several electrical poles, which fell on parked vehicles and houses, the official said, adding that power supply has been disrupted in some areas because of the damage.

Among 20 teams of NDRF deployed in state, seven were already stationed in Raigad district to tackle emergencies and more personnel reached the district on Thursday morning, the official added.

Taking to Twitter director general of NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan said, "More teams of #TEAMNDRFINDIA moved to Raigad for #PostNisargaRestoration work. Total 20 teams deployed across Maharashtra state. 7 teams each in Raigad & Mumbai for restoration work."

Pradhan also shared photos of NDRF personnel helping people repair their houses and clearing uprooted trees.

Apart from Raigad, the teams also carried out restoration activities along the coastline of Mumbai and in Thane.

In Thane, an NDRF team was felicitated by citizens for their timely service during the natural disaster.