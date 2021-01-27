Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami announces 'Nationalist Collective' to fight 'anti-India' forces

In the wake of the violent farmers' protests on Tuesday in the national capital, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday has announced the launch of 'Nationalist Collective', a forum to "defend democracy" and fight "anti-India" forces.

"I am announcing the launch of the Nationalist Collective. In the next few days and weeks and months, we will be reaching out to Nationalist citizens, groups, and organisations across India to create a committed group of Indians who will pre-empt and fight every attempt at targeting the Nation. With the sole and clear purpose to put India first, the Nationalist Collective will be an Instrument in the Defence of the Nation. While celebrating every aspect of India’s diversity, the Nationalist Collective will emphasise the need to connect all Indians with the glue of Nationalist fervor, Nationalist spirit, Nationalist pride, and Nationalist common intent," Goswami wrote in an open letter announcing the launch of the forum.

In the letter, Goswami said that the violent protests on Republic Day 2021 was "an open attempt to fight democracy with anarchy". "We cannot be bystanders anymore. If the anarchist forces have declared their intent, we must ensure that we collect together and fight them. We must fight back with all our heart and effort - to defeat the forces who undermine our country’s greatest institutions. These are people who persistently target the forces, the legislature, the judiciary, and the media. If we do not collect together with a sense of urgency, the blackmail of this lobby will threaten the integrity of India," Arnab wrote.

"I urge you all to spread the word about the Nationalist Collective so that we can all dedicate our lives to working for the motherland. India must be a super-power by 2030, and this will be a small but significant step in that direction," he further wrote.