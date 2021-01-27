Arnab 'chatgate': Congress leaders file complaint against Republic TV editor-in-chief, demand immediate arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “person through which” prior information on India’s air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The Congress MP, however, did not provide evidence to back up his claim.

“Some days back it came out that a journalist knew about the air strikes in Balakot. Three days before the (Indian) air force bombed Pakistan, an Indian journalist was told it was going to happen,” he said. This meant the lives of our IAF pilots were put at ‘risk,’ he said.

“Now, five people in this world knew about Balakot (air strikes). Prime Minister of India, the Defence minister of India, the National Security Adviser and the Chief of the Air Force and the Home minister," he said.

“Nobody else in the world knew about Balakot before it happened. Now I want to understand why an enquiry has not started on who told this journalist about Balakot before it happened. The reason is that one of these five people told this man. One of these five people betrayed our Air Force,” he charged.

He alleged that “one of these people put the lives of our pilots in danger.”

“If the Prime Minister did not do it then why is he not ordering an enquiry. Think about it. The only reason that the Prime Minister has not ordered an enquiry is because he is the person through which that message has gone to this journalist,” Gandhi claimed.

Else, the PM should investigate and tell which one of these five people did it, Gandhi demanded.

(With PTI inputs)