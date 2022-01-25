Republic Day 2022: When and where to watch the parade online

On January 26, 1950, the newly formed nation of India adopted its Constitution. Several decades earlier, this had also been the day India took an active step forward in the fight against British rule. On January 26, 1929, the Indian National Congress had made the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj).

This year, India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day. Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by National Cadet Corps, a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers, display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event," said the Defence Ministry in an official statement.

According to the Ministry, a drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has also been planned for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

A total of six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be present in the parade including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu & Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

So here' how to watch the 73rd Republic Day Parade live:

The parade will be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau and Doordarshan YouTube channels as well as the Government's 'Republic Day Parade 2021' or 'RDP 2021' app which is available on the Apple store as well as Google Play Store.



(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 04:05 PM IST