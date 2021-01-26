Republic Day 2021: When and where to watch the parade online

On January 16, 1950, the newly formed nation of India adopted its Constitution. Several decades earlier, this had also been the day India took an active step forward in the fight against British rule. On January 26, 1929, the Indian National Congress had made the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj).

This year, India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day amid a slew of restrictions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few thousand people will be allowed to watch the parade live, and no standing spectators are allowed. It it not only the national capital - amid continuing fear of COVID-19, celebrations across the country are also likely to be somewhat subdued. As such, many are likely to turn to their television sets or computers to catch up with the festivities.

When does the Republic Day parade start?

The livestream for the Republic Day events in Delhi starts from 9 am.