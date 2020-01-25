Republic Day 2020: Wish your fellow Indians with these patriotic messages and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

We, the people of India will be celebrating our 71st Republic day this year with great pomp and show. Republic Day is celebrated in remembrance of the day the India’s constitution came into force.
The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but it was brought into effect from January 26, 1950, which also marked the 20th anniversary of ‘Purna Swaraj’ or complete independence from the British.
On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, we bring to you images and wishes to share with your friends, family and colleagues on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.
"Be the cause of unity,Fight against corruption,Flair the flag of our nationHappy Republic Day!"
"We the youth of India should take, the pledge that till our last breath be will fight against terrorism, we will fight against corruption. We will protect our mother India with all we have, Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day!"
"Let's spread the message which the tricolor gives. Let's spread peace, humanity, and prosperity among the people. Happy Republic Day!"
"Freedom in mind, Faith in words, Pride in our heart, Memories in our soul, Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!"
The main attraction of the day is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath near India Gate where the country's military might, culture and diversity are in full display. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the celebration as the chief guest.
During the Republic Day Parade this year, for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial before the parade.
This would also be the first time that the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs.
