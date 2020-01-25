Republic Day 2020: Wish your fellow Indians with these patriotic messages and images on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

We, the people of India will be celebrating our 71st Republic day this year with great pomp and show. Republic Day is celebrated in remembrance of the day the India’s constitution came into force.

The constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but it was brought into effect from January 26, 1950, which also marked the 20th anniversary of ‘Purna Swaraj’ or complete independence from the British.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, we bring to you images and wishes to share with your friends, family and colleagues on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.