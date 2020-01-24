Republic Day 2020: When and where to watch Republic Day Parade

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on this Sunday and the main attraction of the day is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath near India Gate where the country's military might, culture and diversity are in full display. The chief guest of the parade this year is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The Republic Day telecast will start at 9:00 am from Rajpath.
A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade this year. Among these 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In this year's Republic Day parade, the Walled City of Jaipur and Gujarat's iconic stepwell in Patan, both UNESCO world heritage, and the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will be thematically showcased among the host of tableaux.
Even, the Army will showcase its military might and various state-of-the-art assets during the majestic January 26 parade, with artillery gun systems Dhanush and Short Span Bridge system to make their appearance for the first time.
So here's when and where to watch 71st Republic Day Parade Live:
The Republic Day parade with commentary will be aired on all Doordarshan channels. The parade will begin at 9 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and later President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the National flag. The Republic Day parade will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan National’s YouTube from 9 am onward.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)