Republic Day 2020: When and where to watch Republic Day Parade

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on this Sunday and the main attraction of the day is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath near India Gate where the country's military might, culture and diversity are in full display. The chief guest of the parade this year is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The Republic Day telecast will start at 9:00 am from Rajpath.

A total of 22 tableaux will be showcased in the Republic Day parade this year. Among these 16 will be of various states and union territories and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In this year's Republic Day parade, the Walled City of Jaipur and Gujarat's iconic stepwell in Patan, both UNESCO world heritage, and the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will be thematically showcased among the host of tableaux.