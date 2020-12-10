'Reminiscent of Emergency days': Subramanian Swamy slams Niti Aayog chief for ‘too much democracy’ remark

For those who have not been following the "too much democracy" controversy, a recent PTI report had quoted Kant as saying that it was difficult to enact tough reforms in India as "we have too much of democracy". As the PTI article put it, Kant had noted that for the first time that the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states.

The Niti Aayog Chief had reacted strongly to reports quoting the "too much democracy" comment, stating that this was "definitely not what I said".

"I was speaking about MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and need for creating global champions in manufacturing sector," he explained. Netizens however have been reluctant to believe this, with many sharing video clips of his comments to emphasise that the quote had indeed come from him.