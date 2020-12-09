'Appalling, condemnable': Supriya Sule slams Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant over 'too much of democracy' comment

Amitabh Kant's comments during a recent virtual event has now become a full blown controversy, as political leaders and ordinary netizens lambast the official over a comment that he denies making. Others have since countered him by sharing video clips of the virtual interaction to make their point.

The Hindustan Times article that Sule quoted incidentally had caused quite a flurry yesterday as Kant reacted to it stating that he had not made the comment about there being "too much democracy".

"This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and need for creating global champions in manufacturing sector," he explained.

This in turn had prompted HT to retract the article. "This story, sourced from news agency Press Trust of India, has been withdrawn," reads the article webpage now.