RememberingRajivGandhi: Politicians across India pay tribute to the former PM on his death anniversary

Today marks the death anniversary of the 6th Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. He served as a PM from 1984 to 1989. Taking office after the assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, he became the youngest Indian Prime Minister at the age of 40.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991 using RDX explosives by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam's Thenmozhi Rajaratnam while the politician was campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate.
Since Gandhi's death, 21 May has been declared as Anti-Terrorism Day in India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi, paid tribute to his late father on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi.
Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to commemorate his late father's legacy. He posted a picture with the caption, "Truth, Compassion, Progress."
The official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress party also honoured their former leader. The tweet reads, "He stood for truth, love & compassion. He believed in the power of our people. He upheld the core values of our great nation. He envisaged an India amongst the world's best. We pay our heartfelt tribute to our youngest PM, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi. #RememberingRajivGandhi."
Politicians from various political parties remembered and honoured the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi.
