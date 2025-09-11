Delhi Police Special Cell Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 5 Suspects In Multi-State Raids | Representational Image

In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with central agencies, has busted an ISIS terror module and arrested five suspected terrorists during simultaneous raids across several states.

The raids were carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand. Two accused, Aftab Qureshi and Sufiyan Khan, were apprehended in Delhi.

About Aftab Qureshi

According to sources, Aftab Qureshi is a resident of Nevalifata, Hajimalag Road, Kalyan (East), while Sufiyan Khan hails from Mumbra. The Delhi Police Special Cell conducted searches at their residential premises in Kalyan and Mumbra, seizing digital devices and other incriminating material.

During separate searches at Aftab’s premises in Delhi, investigators also recovered weapons and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to sources, Aftab and Sufiyan were part of an ISIS online radicalisation programme and had shifted to Delhi on the instructions of an ISIS handler.

In Ranchi, Danish was arrested after investigators recovered chemicals and raw materials used for assembling explosives from his possession. Officials believe he was actively preparing IEDs.

Authorities said the module was in the advanced stages of plotting a major terror attack in India and planned to flee abroad after executing the strike. Further investigations and follow-up raids are underway in coordination with central intelligence agencies.

About Searches Conducted By The National Investigation Agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted coordinated searches at 21 locations across five states—Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu—and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror conspiracy case linked to ISIS and other banned organisations.

The operations, carried out in collaboration with state security agencies, led to the seizure of multiple digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and incriminatory documents, expected to provide crucial insights into the terror network.

During the raids, a 35-year-old man from Mumbai’s Kurla circle was briefly detained for questioning regarding his online activities. Investigations revealed he frequently followed social media accounts associated with ISIS and other proscribed terror sympathisers.

Although released after several hours, authorities continue to analyse his digital footprint to map his connections within the terror network. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the extent of the conspiracy and identify other individuals involved in facilitating or supporting terrorist activities.