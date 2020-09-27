Remembering Vajpayee's Hanuman - 7 interesting facts about former Union Minister Jaswant Singh

3. Over the years, Singh has courted controversy on several occasions. A book released by him in 2006, "A Call to Honour" had created quite the stir as it insinuated that there had been a mole in the Prime Minister's Office during the era of the P V Narasimha Rao government. Soon after, he had claimed that a civil servant in a high position in the PMO had leaked information about India's nuclear programme to the US. Challenged by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to disclose the name of the mole, he had sent a letter, but eventually appeared to backtrack.

4. Another book by him led to his eventual removal from the BJP. 'Jinnah: India-Partition-Independence' was published in 2009, and claimed that the centralised policy of India's First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was responsible for Partition. This eventually saw the BJP leadership expel him from the party's primary membership.

5. On different occasions, Singh had been termed Vajpayee's Hanuman. As Singh himself put it at the time of his expulsion, "During Atalji's time there was a cartoon that I keep framed. In that I was pictured as Hanuman. But now I appear to have become Ravana."

6. Singh was re-admitted to the party in 2010 and was the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate in 2012. He however lost to Hamid Ansari.

7. In 2014, Singh one again ran afoul of his party, after being denied a ticket for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had wished to contest from Barmer in Rajasthan. Undeterred, he had filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Subsequently however, he was expelled from the party for six years.