Jaswant Singh passes away: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and others express condolences

Former Cabinet Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at 6:55 am. He was 82. "He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative," said the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others condoled the death of former Union Minister.

PM Modi said Singh "will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society". "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," he added.