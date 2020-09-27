Jaswant Singh passes away: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and others express condolences

Former Cabinet Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at 6:55 am. He was 82. "He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status is negative," said the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and others condoled the death of former Union Minister.
PM Modi said Singh "will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society". "Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jaswant Singh "would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation". "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," he added.
"Saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister and veteren leader Shri Jaswant Singh. He was an eminent parliamentarian and served the nation in varied capacities. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP," wrote NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Here is what other politicians including Arvind Kejriwal, Ram Madhav, Smriti Irani tweeted:
