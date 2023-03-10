Remembering Sambhaji Maharaj: A warrior king and symbol of Maratha pride

Sambhaji Bhosale, the eldest son of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was born in 1657 in Purandar fort near Pune, India. He succeeded his father to the throne after his death in 1680. However, his reign was short-lived and marked by numerous challenges and controversies. On this day, March 11th, we remember Sambhaji Bhosale and his contributions to Indian history as we mark the anniversary of his death.

Tumultuous reign of Sambhaji Maharaj

Sambhaji's reign was marred by political turmoil and battles with the Mughal Empire. He faced numerous rebellions from within his own kingdom and external threats from the Mughals. He was known for his military prowess, but his reign was also marked by controversies such as his alleged persecution of Hindus who had converted to Islam. These controversies led to a rift between him and his people, which ultimately led to his downfall.

Capture and torture by Mughals

In 1689, Sambhaji was captured by the Mughals and subjected to a brutal torture and execution. His death was a significant blow to the Maratha Empire, as he was considered a capable leader and a symbol of resistance against the Mughal Empire.

Sambhaji Maharaj remains symbol of Maratha pride

Despite his controversial reign, Sambhaji's legacy lives on in India's history. He is remembered as a brave warrior who fought for the independence of his people and as a symbol of Maratha pride. He was also an accomplished scholar and is credited with writing several books in Marathi, including the Raja Shivchhatrapati, a historical account of his father's life and times.

In recent years, there has been renewed interest in Sambhaji's life and legacy, with many books, films, and television shows being made about him. His death anniversary is observed with respect and reverence by Maratha communities across India, who gather to pay their respects and remember his contributions to Indian history.