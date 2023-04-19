Remembering novelist Gopinath Mohanty on his birth anniversary

Gopinath Mohanty | Wikipedia

Gopinath Mohanty was a renowned Odia writer, novelist, and essayist from the Indian state of Odisha. He was the winner of the Jnanpith award, and the first winner of the National Sahitya Akademi Award in 1955 – for his novel, Amrutara Santana. Mohanty was born on April 20, 1914 in Paralakhemundi, a small town in the southern part of Odisha.

Mohanty was a prolific writer who contributed immensely to Odia literature. He wrote several novels, short stories, essays, and travelogues during his lifetime. His works are known for their realistic portrayal of rural life, human emotions, and social issues.

Read Also Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated in Dubai

Mohanty's works

Some of his most famous works include the novels "Amrutara Santana", "Andha Diganta", and "Paraja"; and the short story collections "Rebati", "Mati Matala", and "Kathapua". "Amrutara Santana" is considered his magnum opus and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Odia novels ever written.

Awards & honours in his name

Mohanty's works have been translated into several languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu. He received numerous awards and honours for his contribution to literature including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1956 for "Amrutara Santana", and the Padma Bhushan in 1973.

Apart from his literary achievements, Mohanty also served as a civil servant in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) between 1938 and 1969. He held several important positions in the Odisha government including that of the Chief Secretary.

In 1986, Mohanty joined San Jose State University in the United States as an adjunct professor of Social Sciences. He died at San Jose, California on August 20, 1991. His contributions to Odia literature continue to inspire and influence generations of writers and readers.