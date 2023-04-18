Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrated in Dubai  

MP Chirag Paswan was present as the chief guest

New Delhi (India), April 17: Hundreds of programs were held on Dr. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary across the country. With the aim of spreading Babasaheb’s thoughts worldwide, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary was organized in Dubai on Sunday at India Club Dubai, in which Chief Guest MP Chirag Paswan and JNU leader Uma Shankar Singh were present as guests.

BJP General Secretary Sunil Chaudhary and National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan were also going to participate in the program but could not attend due to personal reasons and remained connected in the program through video conferencing and also addressed.

MP Chirag Paswan, present as the chief guest, said in his address that Baba Saheb’s thoughts were wonderful. Somewhere, even after so many years of independence, this condition of the poor and deprived shows that we are still not able to implement Babasaheb’s thoughts. There is a need to implement Babasaheb’s thoughts and spread them. This effort of organizer Ravi Chand and Ambedkar Global.com is commendable.

In his address, MP Chirag Paswan further said that the Bihari brothers returning from Dubai have to come via Delhi, Mumbai or any big city, but I will soon talk to the concerned authorities and arrange a direct flight from Dubai to Bihar.

The organizer of this event on a global scale is Ravi Chand, a resident of India (Bihar origin). Ravi Chand has been continuously doing social work for the Bihari expatriates in Dubai for the past several years. Helping the Bihari people a lot during the lockdown and sending them to their homes by arranging chartered aeroplanes is undoubtedly commendable. It is worth noting that there are about 2.7 million Indians employed in the UAE, out of which 2 million are only laborers who come from the weaker sections of India. Ravi Chand said that Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology is not related to any one section of society but to all sections.

In the program, the area with Bihari laborers living in Dubai should be named Ambedkar Nagar, and the way Nelson Mandela’s statue and rods are installed all over the world, including India, on the same lines Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue and rods were nominated. Go, Baba Saheb is ideal for all Indians. Our aim is to bring awareness to Babasaheb’s thoughts all over the world, and Ambedkar Global Organization is also working on a subject material to teach Dr. Ambedkar’s works and ideologies in universities across the world.

