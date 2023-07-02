'Religious Places Shouldn't Be Demolished': AAP Tells Delhi LG On Bhajanpura Temple & Mazar Razing; Visuals Surface

Temple and mazar demolished in Delhi's Bhajanpura | ANI

AAP minister and leader Atishi, on Sunday (July 2), tweeted on the temple and mazar being demolished as part of anti-encroachment drive and road widening project in Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Tagging Delhi LG Vinai Saxena in the tweet, Atishi wrote, "Mr. LG: I had written a letter to you a few days back requesting you to take back your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today again on your orders a temple has been demolished in Bhajanpura. I request you again that temples and other religious places should not be demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to these."

On Sunday (July 2) morning, an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken by PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

Both structures removed peacefully, says DCP Northeast

Speaking on the demolition and present at the spot was Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast. "Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the religious committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple and a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully," he said, reported ANI.

Atishi's earlier letter to LG on the issue

Earlier, on June 22, PWD minister Atishi had shot off a letter to Delhi LG on the topic of temple demolition. “The faith of the public is attached to the temples and other religious places. Therefore, I urge you to withdraw your decision to demolish 11 temples and other religious places so that the religious faith of the people of Delhi is not hurt," the minister had said in the letter.