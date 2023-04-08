Indore: Demolished Beleshwar temple to be rebuilt,says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that old wells and stepwells will be renovated and used as water sources and at the same time effective security arrangements would be put in place. They will not be packed up with debris. The demolished Beleshwar Mahadev temple of Patel Nagar will be rebuilt so that the people can worship there.

After the heart-wrenching incident that took place in the city on the day of Ram Navami in Patel Nagar Garden, where the roof of the covered stepwell collapsed claiming 36 lives, the State Government gave instructions to identify wells and stepwells across the state and take all possible measures to make them safe. The work of identifying them is going on.

Chief Minister Chouhan said this during a discussion with media representatives while planting saplings in Shyamala Hills Garden on Friday. He said that safe and secure wells and stepwells will be useful for society as water sources thus they would be renovated instead of filling them up.

CM’s tweet

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said, "After the Indore incident, the bawdi is filled. The temple was very ancient. Therefore, it will be constructed again by ensuring full safety, coordination and harmony, so that devotees can perform puja again there."

Read Also IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation