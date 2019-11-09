Relief to both communities, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bengaluru: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying it has brought “joy and relief” to members of Hindu and Muslim communities.

Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel earlier appointed by the apex court for amicable resolution of the dispute.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of theHon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to peopleof both communities from a long-standing dispute.

#AYODHYAVERDICT,” he tweeted.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Later in a statement, the Art of Living founder said “the judgment is on the lines of what we have been speaking since 2003, and judgment has done justice to both communities and it has been welcome by people of all cross-sections.

We should move towards progress, maintain communal harmony and set an example for the world,” he said.

The apex court had first appointed a three-member mediation panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu for amicable resolution of the dispute.

But when the SC was told that the four-month-long mediation proceedings did not result in any final settlement, it decided to take up the matter in marathon hearings.