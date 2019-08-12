Reliance Jio to offer unlimited international calls to US, Canada for Rs 500 a month

Reliance Jio plans to offer unlimited international calling service to the US and Canada at a monthly rental of Rs 500 per month. The announcement was made by Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). He also said that default tariff plans will be one-fifth to one-tenth of existing market tariffs.

Mukesh Ambani, on Monday, also announced the launch of ‘Jio Fibre’, broadband service, from September 5. The service will have free voice calls from landlines, 100 mbps minimum broadband speed at a monthly rental from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000. Those subscribing for an annual plan will get a free HD TV set. The plans range between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month to ‘suit every budget’.

According to the PTI, over the last two years, the RIL AGMs have been a platform to showcase new and upcoming initiatives of the Group. Last year, speaking at the company’s 41st AGM, Ambani had said the Jio Giga Fiber Service will provide ultra-high definition entertainment on TV, voice activated assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.