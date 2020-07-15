Reliance Jio announces 5G plan to make India ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ - all you need to know

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced his group’s digital arm Jio developing a home-grown 5G telecom solution.

"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said at Reliance Industries'' annual general meeting.

What is 5G?

It is the next generation of mobile broadband, which will not only replace 4G but also give the additional boost to connectivity. It will allow faster downloads, uploads and communication with wireless networks.

According to ITU guidelines, 5G network speeds should have a peak data rate of 20 GB/s for the downlink and 10 GB/s for the uplink. Latency in a 5G network could get as low as 4 milliseconds in a mobile scenario and can be as low as 1 millisecond in Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication scenarios.

Not only will people be connected to each other but so will machines, automobiles, city infrastructure, public safety and more.

Difference between 5G and 4G

It helps in faster transfer of data with next to no interference from other devices, due to its new and higher radio frequencies.

The speed will however vary depending on location, network traffic, cell towers and other factors.

5G can handle higher numbers of users without crashing. It can also be connected to large number of internet-connected devices in a single home.