Reliance Jio announces 5G plan to make India ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ - all you need to know

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced his group’s digital arm Jio developing a home-grown 5G telecom solution.
"Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," Ambani said at Reliance Industries'' annual general meeting.
What is 5G?
It is the next generation of mobile broadband, which will not only replace 4G but also give the additional boost to connectivity. It will allow faster downloads, uploads and communication with wireless networks.
According to ITU guidelines, 5G network speeds should have a peak data rate of 20 GB/s for the downlink and 10 GB/s for the uplink. Latency in a 5G network could get as low as 4 milliseconds in a mobile scenario and can be as low as 1 millisecond in Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication scenarios.
Not only will people be connected to each other but so will machines, automobiles, city infrastructure, public safety and more.
Difference between 5G and 4G
It helps in faster transfer of data with next to no interference from other devices, due to its new and higher radio frequencies.
The speed will however vary depending on location, network traffic, cell towers and other factors.
5G can handle higher numbers of users without crashing. It can also be connected to large number of internet-connected devices in a single home.
Is your phone compatible with 5G?
Your current smartphone will never be compatible with 5G, since it requires special hardware. That being said, new and upcoming flagship smartphones are made keeping it in mind and will therefore be of better use.
Jio''s global-scale 4G and fibre network is powered by several core software technologies and components. "It is this capability and know-how that positions Jio on the cutting edge of another exciting frontier – 5G," he said.
Jio Platforms, with over 20 start-up partners, has built world-class capabilities in technologies such as 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Natural Language Understanding and Computer Vision, he said.
"Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions across multiple industry verticals like media, financial services, new commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing & smart mobility," he said, adding Jio Platforms is conceived with vision of developing original, captive intellectual property, using which we can demonstrate transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems – first in India, and then rest of world.
In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments, Ambani said.
"We have fully kick-started five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity: Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT)," he noted.
