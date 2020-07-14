Mukesh Ambani is now the sixth richest person in the world - who are the top 5?

After surpassing Warren Buffett last week, now, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani surged past Tesla's Elon Musk to become world's sixth richest person.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani's net worth is now at $72.4 billion.

On Mondoy, US tech shares saw a drop after which Musk fortune tumbled to $68.6 billion and he now ranks 10th.

Earlier, last week, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani became the seventh richest person in the world overtaking Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors globally, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index.