Mukesh Ambani is now the sixth richest person in the world - who are the top 5?

After surpassing Warren Buffett last week, now, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani surged past Tesla's Elon Musk to become world's sixth richest person.
As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani's net worth is now at $72.4 billion.
On Mondoy, US tech shares saw a drop after which Musk fortune tumbled to $68.6 billion and he now ranks 10th.
Earlier, last week, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani became the seventh richest person in the world overtaking Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors globally, according to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index.
The Forbes data showed that Ambani's net worth rose $2 billion last week and stood at $70.1 billion.
His rise among the world's richest individuals has been boosted by the recent continuous surge in the share price of Reliance Industries (RIL).
Last week, on Friday, RIL shares on the BSE hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,884.40. Following the surge in share prices, the oil-to-telecom major's market capitalisation crossed Rs 11.90 lakh crore.
Over the past three years, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani focussed on de-leveraging, asset monetisation and strategic direction for various business lines.
Now, you'd be wondering who are the top 5 in the list.
Well, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $184 billion is the world's richest person. Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation Bill Gates stands second in the list with a net worth of $115 billion. Followed by Gates, Chief Executive of LVMH Bernard Arnault stands third with net worth of $94.5 billion.
Chief Executive Officer of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $90.8 billion ranks fourth. Chief executive officer of Microsoft Steve Ballmer stands fifth with net worth of $74.6 billion.
