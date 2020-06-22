Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani joins club of world's 10 richest people

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani's net worth has jumped to $64.5 billion and according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has now joined the exclusive club of the world's 10 richest people. Ambani is ninth on the list and the only Asian tycoon.

Ambani owns 42% of Reliance Industries, a 4G wireless network across India. The billionaire's Mumbai mansion, Antilia, is worth more than $400 million and the Mumbai Indians professional cricket team.

Here are the world's 10 richest people as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index:

1. Jeff Bezos - $160B

2. Bill Gates - $112B

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $90.6B

4. Bernard Arnault - $87.4B

5. Warren Buffett - $71.5B

6. Steve Ballmer - $70.5B

7. Larry Page - $68.1B

8. Sergey Brin - $66.0B

9. Mukesh Ambani - $64.5B

10. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers - $62.0B

Earlier, the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire list also named Mukesh Ambani in the list of world's top 10 richest. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd has become the first Indian company to enter the exclusive club of $150 billion in market capitalisation among the world's most valuable companies, and is now ranked 58 on the list. RIL now has a market capitalisation of $151.2 billion and this is the highest ever valuation of an Indian company.

The list of the world's most valuable companies is topped by Saudi Aramco with a market capitalisation of $1.7 trillion, followed by Apple at $1.5 trillion, Microsoft at $1.4 trillion and Amazon at $1.3 trillion. These four companies are in the trillion-dollar club.