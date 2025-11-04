 Vodafone Idea Clarifies Rumours: No USD 6 Billion Investment From Tillman Global Holdings
Vodafone Idea Clarifies Rumours: No USD 6 Billion Investment From Tillman Global Holdings

Vodafone Idea denied media reports about a USD 6 billion investment from Tillman Global Holdings, calling them baseless. The company confirmed no such proposal exists while recently gaining relief on AGR dues.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has officially dismissed recent media reports claiming that the US-based private equity firm Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is planning to invest USD 6 billion in the telecom operator. On Monday, November 4, several reports suggested that TGH was in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Vi, which has been struggling under heavy debt. These rumors triggered a strong market reaction, pushing Vodafone Idea’s stock up by 14 percent to cross the Rs 10 mark — its highest intraday gain since April 2024.

However, in a clarification submitted to the stock exchanges, Vodafone Idea stated that it continuously explores fundraising opportunities as per board directives and regulatory norms but no such proposal from TGH is currently under consideration. The company emphasized that the reports about a multi-billion-dollar investment were merely speculative.

What the Rumours Claimed

According to the reports, Tillman Global Holdings, a New York–based investment firm, was allegedly negotiating a USD 4–6 billion deal with Vi. The deal supposedly aimed to give TGH operational control over the company, making it the new promoter. Current promoters — the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone UK — were said to be considering transferring their operational rights to TGH. The Indian government, holding a 49 percent stake, was expected to remain a “passive” shareholder.

The reports further claimed that TGH had proposed a restructuring of Vodafone Idea’s liabilities rather than asking for a waiver of dues, to provide the company with financial relief. However, with Vodafone Idea’s categorical denial, these claims have been labeled unfounded.

Relief from Supreme Court on AGR Dues

Just a day earlier, on November 3, Vodafone Idea received a major boost from the Supreme Court of India, which allowed the government to consider providing relief on the company’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Following this positive development, Vi’s shares surged sharply by 14 percent, reflecting investor optimism over potential financial easing.

