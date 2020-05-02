Elon Musk fires controversial tweets: Twitter doubts his sobriety, asks 'are you high?'

Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday fired off a series of weird tweets, mentioning he is selling "almost all" his physical belongings and devoting himself to Mars and Earth.
Tesla's market valuation was worth around $141 billion before the first tweet and it reached around $133 billion later and kept falling further.
"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk said in one tweet.
He also mentioned that his girlfriend, songwriter and producer Grimes, is mad at him.
Well, his tweets led to Twitterati thinking: "Is he high?"
Facing follow-up questions from his followers, the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he is devoting himself to Mars and Earth as well as possession just weigh people down.
Responding to Musk, a user tweeted, "Heading to Tibet to become a monk too? Btw, where are all those ventilators you promised California?"
Another user posted to him: "It is frustrating cause I have almost all my savings invested in Tesla and I'm not some rich guy. He doesn't recognize this also hurts the small folks. I wish he'd just delete twitter at this point."
Here's how they reacted;
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)