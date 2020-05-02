Elon Musk fires controversial tweets: Twitter doubts his sobriety, asks 'are you high?'

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk said in one tweet.

He also mentioned that his girlfriend, songwriter and producer Grimes, is mad at him.

Well, his tweets led to Twitterati thinking: "Is he high?"

Facing follow-up questions from his followers, the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he is devoting himself to Mars and Earth as well as possession just weigh people down.

Responding to Musk, a user tweeted, "Heading to Tibet to become a monk too? Btw, where are all those ventilators you promised California?"

Another user posted to him: "It is frustrating cause I have almost all my savings invested in Tesla and I'm not some rich guy. He doesn't recognize this also hurts the small folks. I wish he'd just delete twitter at this point."

Here's how they reacted;