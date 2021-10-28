e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows NTA to declare results of the NEET-UG 2021
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

Release them immediately: Mehbooba Mufti demands release of Kashmiri students arrested from Agra college for celebrating Pak win in T20 World Cup

PTI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti | Photo Credit: PTI

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti | Photo Credit: PTI

Advertisement

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday demanded immediate release of Kashmiri students arrested from a college in Agra for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistan players after victory against India in a T20 World Cup cricket match.

The students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra were arrested on Wednesday evening following an FIR lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station, a police official had said "Crackdown on Kashmiri students both within J&K & outside is reprehensible. Situation in J&K after two years of suppression should've been an eye opener for GOI & lead to course correction. BJP's pseudo patriotism disregards the idea of India. Release these students immediately," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president tweeted.

The former chief minister also tagged a media report quoting Agra college authorities, which claimed that there were no anti-national slogans raised on the campus.

The report also claimed that the college authorities had complained against BJP workers for allegedly "putting pressure on them".

ALSO READ

'Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win?', tweets Mehbooba Mufti amid India's...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal