Relationship with China would develop as per India's wishes: Army Chief General MM Naravane

Asserting that nobody wants an unsettled border, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the relationship with China would develop along the path as per India's wishes.

"Whatever we did as a government, as a nation has shown that the resolve that we have in maintaining our interest foremost. I think with this Whole-of-Government approach, our relations with China would develop along the path that we wish to develop," Naravane said during a virtual conference on the 'role of the Indian Army in dealing with contemporary national security challenges'.

"As two neighbours who would like to have peace and tranquillity on their borders and who would like all the other engagements which have been going on in the past should continue also in the future. Nobody wants an unsettled border," he added.