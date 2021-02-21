India-China disengagement process complete: Rajnath Singh

Chennai

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the disengagement process by India and China (in eastern Ladakh) is complete after nine rounds of talks but it is unfortunate that the Congress is doubting the bravery of the Indian soldiers.

Singh, who was in Salem in western Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly election, at a conference of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, initially said following the disengagement talks with China “one part” has been resolved and alleged the Congress is trying to malign the Government’s image.

“Following nine rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level, one part has been resolved till now. But the Congress is trying to malign our image by saying we ceded India’s land. As long as there is life in me, no one could take over an inch of India’s land,” he said.

Later, he said the disengagement process is “complete”. The Defence Minister, who attacked the DMK-Congress alliance calling them “strange bedfellows”, asked if the Congress was seeking to dishonour the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Army.

The Defence Minister insisted that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nare­ndra Modi “has never and would never” compromise on India’s unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

By doubting the Indian Army’s bravery, was not the Congress insulting the soldiers, who do the supreme sacrifice he asked.

PTI added, on the Rafale deal, he said Congress and DMK tried to stir up a controversy, apparently referring to the pricing, but said the CAG and courts gave clean chit to the government.