Registered unrecognised political parties increased 2-fold from 2010 to 2019: ADR

New Delhi

The number of registered unrecognised political parties has increased two-fold from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a poll rights group.

Either newly registered parties or those which have not secured enough percentage of votes in the assembly or general elections to become a state party, or those which have never contested elections since being registered are considered unrecognised parties.

From 1,112 such parties in 2010, the number of unrecognised registered parties has increased to 2,301 in 2019.

"The number of registered unrecognised political parties has increased two-fold in the last 10 years. It is important to note that the number of such parties increases disproportionately during the year of Parliamentary elections especially. Between 2018 and 2019, it increased by over 9.8% while between 2013 and 2014, it increased by 18%," the report said.

The registered unrecognised parties analysed in this report declared a total of 6,860 donations worth Rs 65.45 crore during FY 2018-19 and 6,138 donations of Rs 24.6 crore for FY 2017-18, amounting to 12,998 total declared donations of Rs 90.05 crore in two years.