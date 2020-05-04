Recovery rate improves, Lockdown 3.0 to reap good results: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Sunday said at least 682 patients were cured from the highly contagious virus in last 24 hours. This has taken the recovery rate in the country up to 26.5%.

The ministry said: “So far, total 10,632 people have been cured. This takes total recovery rate to 26.59%. The total confirmed cases is 39,980. Since yesterday, an increase of 2,644 has been noted.”

It said Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan reviewing the Covid situaton, told the media the recovery rate has improved. “The recovery rate of Covid patients has steadily risen, showing more and more of these patients are getting better and going back to their homes. 10,000 patients have recover­ed and have joined normal life. Majority in other hospitals are on road to recovery.”