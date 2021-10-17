e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
India

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:34 PM IST

Recent civilian killings a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah

PTI
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.

He also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Abdullah told reporters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said these killings were an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

Two non-locals were shot dead by militants in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Before that, seven civilians, including four from minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

Asked about the NSA level talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome.

"We should pray and hope that there is friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace)," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter: 3 detained for questioning as search ops enter day 7 in Poonch-Rajouri...

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:34 PM IST
