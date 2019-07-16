Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig's advocate moves Karnataka HC against his detention in IMA case

Bengaluru: Hours after suspended rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig was detained by a Special Investigation Team at the airport here, his advocate on Tuesday filed a petition in Karnataka High Court questioning the detention of his client in connection with the multi-crore IMA fraud case.

Baig's advocate has questioned how his client could be detained by the SIT when he had been asked to appear before it on July 19. Last night, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to say that the SIT formed by the state government to probe multi-crore IMA fraud case had detained Baig, for questioning in the case.

Kumaraswamy informed that Baig was detained at BIAL airport while he was attempting to leave for Mumbai on a chartered flight along with BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant, Santosh. However, Santosh managed to flee from the airport after seeing the SIT but the team apprehended Baig.

"Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing SIT, Santosh ran away while team apprehended Mr Baig," Kumaraswamy said.

In another tweet, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka unit of BJP of helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA fraud case.