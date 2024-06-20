Reasi Attack: J&K Police Arrest Hakim Din, Local Who Helped Terrorists Reach Location Acting As Their 'Guide'; Provided Food And Shelter & Gave ₹6000 To Them

In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday (June 19) arrested a person named Hakim Din in the Reasi terror attack case. The Reasi terror attack took place on June 9, in which a bus full of pilgrims was attacked and nine people were killed after terrorists opened fire on the bus and the vehicle fell in a gorge.

Who is Hakim Din, arrested by J&K Police?

Hakim Din was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. This is the first arrest in the Raesi terror attack case. Hakim Din allegedly provided help and support to the terrorists involved in the Raesi terror attack by provided them with food and shelter. He also acted as the local guide and helped terrorists reach the attack site on the day of attack, said police. He allegedly also gave money to the terrorists and provided them Rs 6,000.

"A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on June 9. In this connection, one terror associate, namely Hakim, 45, has been arrested at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times," SSP, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

"Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on," she further said.

