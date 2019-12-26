Real intolerance: Singapore police to investigate Indian citizen who protested CAA

The Singapore police are investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for holding a protest without a permit in Marina Bay against India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to Reuters, Singapore police said following a report on December 24 they were investigating a 32-year-old male Indian national for participating in “a public assembly without a police permit” at the Marina Bay waterfront financial and tourist district. In Singapore, organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.