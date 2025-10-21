Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', AQI Shoots Up Day After Diwali; Defence Colony, Wazirpur, Bawana Worst-Hit; Check Area-Wise Detail

Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', AQI Shoots Up Day After Diwali; Defence Colony, Wazirpur, Bawana Worst-Hit (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi and its surrounding areas increased drastically to 'very poor' category, a day after Diwali. The national capital territory (NCT) woke up to thick and heavy layer of smog. Notably, this year, Delhi celebrated the festival of lights with ‘green’ firecrackers after the ban was lifted by the Supreme Court last week.

On Tuesday, Several monitoring stations marked in the 'Red Zone' of pollution. Most areas of the NCT recorded the AQI over 400.

Air Quality Index Today As Of 8 am today:

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 350. Meanwhile Defence Colony is the worst affected area of Delhi with AQI over 450.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Monday night tweeted the screenshot of Defence Colony's AQI. It was showing over 1,000.

Delhi - Defence Colony pic.twitter.com/WegMpbQAHZ — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 20, 2025

Here Is The List Of Other Areas With AQI Over 300

Bawana: 423

Wazirpur: 408

Jahangirpuri: 407

Burari Crossing: 399

Ashok Vihar: 389

Punjabi Bagh: 378

Mundka: 366

Narela: 358

Anand Vihar: 358

Chandani Chowk: 350

Najafgarh:336

Patparganj: 342

ITO: 342

Lodhi Road: 322

IGI Airport (Terminal 3): 302

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Chandni Chowk, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Rohini and Okhla Phase 2 were recorded at 326, 318, 372 and 353 respectively in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/9cgydHUl2R — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

GRAP Stage -2 Imposed In Delhi:

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect on Sunday.

Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Chandni Chowk, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Rohini and Okhla Phase 2 were recorded at 326, 318, 372 and 353 respectively in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/9cgydHUl2R — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

"Actions under Stage I and II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I & II", order by CAQM read.

#WATCH | Visuals from near Dilli Haat INA as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the RK Puram was recorded at 368, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/SbDigf1Zfk — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

As part of GRAP Stage 2, CAQM has directed the daily mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads. Moreover, the Commission has called for increased parking fees, an increase in the frequency of bus and metro services, and the strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power while ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply.

"Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills," CAQM mentioned in an official statement.

Last week., the top court had relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on fireworks in the national capital and permitted the sale and use of green fireworks with some conditions.