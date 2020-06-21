Ready to deal with any situation: IAF chief

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force is well aware of China's air activities including about its airfields, operational bases and deployment in Tibet, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the two countries in eastern Ladakh triggered fears of a fresh confrontation.

He said the IAF is "well prepared" and "suitably deployed" to counter any security challenge along the border with China and even hinted that his force has flown combat air patrols in the region as part of heightened preparedness.

"We fly whatever is required in response to any situation. It includes combat air patrol when it is required," he told reporters after reviewing a combined passing-out parade of officers at the IAF academy in Dundigal.

He was asked specifically whether IAF was flying combat air patrols in Ladakh. Under combat air patrols, fully armed fighter jets can be scrambled at short notices for specific missions.

The IAF has already moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Apache attack helicopters to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar in the last four days, sources said.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the IAF was aware of the Chinese air force's capability, its airfields, operational bases and deployment of its platforms in the region, asserting that his force has taken all necessary steps to handle all contingencies.

"We are aware of the full situation, be at LAC (Line of Actual Control), be it deployments beyond LAC," he said.

"We are determined that we will not let the sacrifice of the Galwan bravehearts go in vain," Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said referring to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in the Galwan Valley clash on Monday night.