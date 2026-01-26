'We Are All Bound By Constitution': Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Unfurls National Flag On 77th Republic Day | PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Jaipur, paying tribute to those who contributed to the freedom movement and highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes India On 77th Republic Day, Highlights Quad Cooperation

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Statement

At the event, the CM greeted the people of Rajasthan and said, "I extend greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Republic Day. On this day in 1950, our Constitution came into effect. India's Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world, and we are all bound by that Constitution. India is the largest democracy in the world. I pay tribute to all those who dedicated themselves to the freedom movement and brought the Constitution into effect."

PM Modi Extends Greetings On 77th Republic Day

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Read Also PM Modi Greets Nation On 77th Republic Day, Calls For Renewed Resolve Towards Viksit Bharat

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the chief guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, which is the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, which will be followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system.

The 21-gun Salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)