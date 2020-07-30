Ravish Kumar has an epic meltdown over Rafale jets, Twitter wonders if it's a spoof

But on Thursday, it was a news anchor, rather than the topic of discussion that bemused many. NDTV Prime Time anchor Ravish Kumar had netizens buzzing with his rather rambling and strange take on current events.

And while some urged people to watch the entire video (which remains available on NDTV's YouTube channel) pointing out that Kumar was being satirical, others were not really listening.

Soon, a short clip of the show, where Ravish Kumar can be seen taking on a range of topics, from the Ram Janmabhoomi foundation event on August 5 to the Rafale jets was viral. Indeed if one pays attention to even this 55 second video, it can be noted that he seems to be mocking "WhatsApp University" and its ardent pupils.

People nonetheless wondered whether Kumar had been indulging in spirits, or whether the video was an edited joke.