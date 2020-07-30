Ravish Kumar has an epic meltdown over Rafale jets, Twitter wonders if it's a spoof

July 29 was a momentous day for many, as India received the first of its Rafale aircrafts. Five of the French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets arrived on Wednesday, landing at the Ambala Air Force base at around 3:10 PM to a rousing reception, nearly four years after India inked an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafales.
The Rafale deal had faced opposition from several quarters, being one of the major bones of contention for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The fighter jets had repeatedly made headlines, and had been heavily discussed on prime time news shows.
But on Thursday, it was a news anchor, rather than the topic of discussion that bemused many. NDTV Prime Time anchor Ravish Kumar had netizens buzzing with his rather rambling and strange take on current events.
And while some urged people to watch the entire video (which remains available on NDTV's YouTube channel) pointing out that Kumar was being satirical, others were not really listening.
Soon, a short clip of the show, where Ravish Kumar can be seen taking on a range of topics, from the Ram Janmabhoomi foundation event on August 5 to the Rafale jets was viral. Indeed if one pays attention to even this 55 second video, it can be noted that he seems to be mocking "WhatsApp University" and its ardent pupils.
People nonetheless wondered whether Kumar had been indulging in spirits, or whether the video was an edited joke.
This is not the only video which has gone viral. In another clip, this time from July 29's Desh Ki Baat show, he can be heard going, "Bablu, Bablu, Bablu, Bablu, bhaag gaya hai dekho Bablu...". For context, he is talking about a criminal who has escaped police custody.
Again, some suggest that the clip is being taken out of context.
Soon, the comments were flying, and there were even news articles written about how he seemed to have finally lost the plot. And above all, there we're confused netizens, who perhaps quite naturally concluded that Kumar was not making any sense.
"M worried about Ravish's Mental Health....(sic)" wrote one user.
"Is this real?" wondered another.
