Ravindra Jadeja lauds MLA wife Rivaba: 'Good to see your knowledge about the RSS'

Ravindra Jadeja lauded his wife's knowledge about the RSS and for upholding the "Indian culture and values" of the society as Rivaba spoke at an event on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
BJP's Jamnagar North candidate Rivaba Jadeja |
India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja heaped praise on his wife Rivaba, who won the Gujarat Legislative Assembly seat for the BJP earlier this month.

The all-rounder lauded his wife's knowledge about the RSS and for upholding the "Indian culture and values" of the society as Rivaba spoke at an event on Monday.

"It's so good to see your knowledge about the RSS. An organisation which promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of our society. Your knowledge and hardwork is what sets you apart. Keep it up," Jadeja tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja like a 'booster dose'

This is not the first time the star cricketer has posted a praise for his wife on social media. Rivaba had told ANI that her husband is like a "booster dose" in her life and has always supported her in her political career.

Rivaba Jadeja won the elections from the elections from the Jamnagar North constituency.

An overwhelmingly urban constituency, Jamnagar North was always seen as more favourable to the BJP than the Congress. The performance of the Aam Aadmi Party, which fielded a not-so-known face, has come as a surprise.

The Jadejas are Rajputs, the community that dominates this constituency. Muslims make up the other decisive group of voters.

