'Gujarat was with BJP & will continue to be with them,' says BJP Jamnagar candidate Rivaba Jadeja

BJP's Jamnagar North candidate Rivaba Jadeja

Gujarat: Amid the Gujarat Assembly Polls counting underway, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate Rivaba Jadeja appeared in front of the media to speak about her leading win in her constituency and the party's win over the state.

As per EC's official trend, she is leading with a margin of 31,333 votes.

While speaking about her lead and BJP's projected landslide victory in state, Rivaba said,"Manner in which BJP worked in Gujarat for last 27 yrs & established Gujarat model, people believed they want to take forward the development journey with only BJP. Gujarat was with BJP & will continue to be with them."

"Those who accepted me happily as a candidate, worked for me, reached out & connected to people - I thank them all. It's not just my victory but of all of us," she added.

According to official EC trends, BJP is leading on 150 seats and has secured wins on 5 seats. The party has managed to sweep out the opposition from the state showcasing their strong hold from over 27 years.

