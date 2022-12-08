Gujarat Election Results 2022: Here is the latest update on the 10 VIP seats

FPJ

For the past 27 years, the BJP has been Gujarat. If we look at the patterns for VIP seats this time as well, the BJP appears to be in the lead. The BJP would be able to form the government in Gujarat for a record-breaking seventh time if the trends turn into results.

The election experts, however, are not surprised by this trend because it was fully anticipated that the BJP would win in Gujarat this time as well based on the manner in which PM Modi held rallies in Gujarat and the attendance at his public meetings.

We are currently providing you with details on Gujarat's VIP seat trends.

Congress candidate and Vadgam's sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is trailing from the ruling BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela, as per latest trends.

Hardik Patel leads by over 21,000 votes against Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad in Viramgam assembly constituency.

BJP leader Alpesh Thakor is leading from Gandhinagar South seat. He is up against AAP's Dolat Patel and Dr Himanshu V Patel of Congress.

AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi leading from Khambhalia constituency.

CM Bhupendra Patel leading by 1 lakh votes.

BJP's Rivaba jumps ahead to first spot after trailing in initial trends. While BJP candidate Kantilal Amrutiya is heading towards victory from Morbi assembly seat.

Gujarat AAP Chief Gopal Italia is trailing in Katargam.

BJP candidate C K Raulji was on Thursday leading over his Congress rival Rashmitaben Chauhan after eight rounds of counting of votes in Godhra assembly seat of Gujarat.