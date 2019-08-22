Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka attacks BJP government over arrest of protestors

New Delhi: Voicing her concerns over the arrest of people protesting against the demolition of centuries-old Sant Ravidas temple, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of Dalits.

"BJP government first messes with Ravidas temple which is a symbol of the cultural heritage of crores of Dalits. And when they raise their voices against this, then BJP resorts to lathi-charge, orders use of tear gas against them and also gets them arrested. This insult to the voice of Dalits cannot be tolerated. This is an emotional matter and their voice should be respected," Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka's tweets come hours after some protestors including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested on Wednesday night after being charged with rioting and obstructing public-servant in the discharge of public functions.

"People protesting over Ravidas temple demolition issue clashed with policemen today evening. Some policemen sustained injuries in the incident. Some protesters have been detained and Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad also among those detained," said DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at Govindpuri police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, on August 10, demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad under a Supreme Court order.