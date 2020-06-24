'Rationalising female infanticide': Congress' Jitu Patwari panned for misogynist remark on sons and daughters

Needless to say, the comment is now being panned for its somewhat crude and unnecessary nature. And while some social media users tried to intervene and explain what he had meant, the rest were not having it.

"His tweet was not regarding the female child birth. His tweet was meant for people who keeps trying for boy but each time they give birth to a girl," wrote one Twitter user, completely missing the reason behind the social media backlash.

As mentioned earlier in this article, there is a stigma attached to women and the girl child. And while this may not be a pan-India problem that affects every single individual, the casual acceptance of the problem by a legislator is rather problematic. For those who are unaware, Patwari is an MLA from Rau Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh.

As one Twitter user summed it up, "Problem is in our country sons are seen as progress while daughters as synonymous with regression , setbacks — @jitupatwari tweet just endorses this thought and belief". In essence, what his comment does is, acknowledge the wish for a male child, establish its superiority and desirability and then normalise it.