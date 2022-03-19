Rashtriya Lok Dal's UP chief Dr Masood Ahmad resigns, blames sale of party tickets before assembly polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Uttar Pradesh chief Dr Masood Ahmad on Saturday resigned from the party after accusing the top brass of selling tickets for the recently concluded state assembly polls.

According to India Today report, in a letter to RLD supremo Jayant Chaudhary, Ahmad alleged that party tickets were sold to undeserving candidates ahead of the UP elections, and that Muslims and Dalits were sidelined.

Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD had tied up with the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, in the run-up to the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Ahmad claimed that the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance failed due to “internal dictatorship”. He also raised six questions before the party leadership.

Why were party tickets sold in exchange for money?

Why was the seat-sharing not announced on time and why were tickets distributed at the last minute?

Why were RLD, Apna Dal, Azad Samaj Party, Mahan Dal insulted?

Why were you silent on Muslim and Dalit issues?

Why did you distribute tickets with such high-handedness?

While 10 SP candidates contested on RLD’s poll symbol, why did no RLD candidate fight on the SP’s symbol even though you made a televised announcement for the same?

The incumbent BJP clinched a second term in power with 255 seats in the 403-member state assembly, while the SP-led coalition emerged a distant second with 125 seats.

Of its grand total of 125, the SP won 111 constituencies and its allies RLD bagged eight and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former minister in the Adityanath government who joined hands with the SP just ahead of the polls, grabbed six.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh govt lifts all COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:52 PM IST