Rape victim attacked with acid by accused for refusing to withdraw case in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: In another incident of crime against women, a woman was attacked with acid by four men in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar for refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them.

The 30-year-old woman suffered 30 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital. Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi of Shahpur police station, said: "Four men barged into the woman's house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had been refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them filed in a court here."

Tripathi said that the four men were absconding but would be arrested soon. The woman had filed the complaint in the court instead of approaching the police because she had earlier lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken. The cops claimed that there was no evidence of rape and the case was closed.