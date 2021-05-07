Rangasamy Pondy CM for record 4th time

Chennai

All India NR Congress founder N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fourth time. He had been the Chief Minister earlier during 2001, 2006-08 (both Congress); and 2011 (AINRC). This time around, he will be leading a coalition government for the first time with the BJP as the partner.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Sounda­ra­rajan administered the oa­th of office to Rangasamy. However, no cabinet members were sworn in. Former Congress Minister former Minister A Namassivayam, who had switched loyalties before the election, was elected leader of the 6-member BJP Legislature Party.

Sources said the cabinet composition was not determined due to differences between the allies. The BJP is demanding 3 berths in the cabinet including that of the post of Deputy CM. The AINRC has 10 legislators in the 30-member House.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who attended the swearing in ceremony, said the BJP wanted to have its Deputy CM. The composition of the Cabinet would be decided soon and sworn in.

Rangasamy, however, is against the idea of appointing a Deputy CM on the ground such a post did not exist in the Union Territory. However, he may have to yield to the BJP as his Government does not have numbers on its own.