'Ramp up vaccination effort': Dr Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi, suggests five ways to tackle COVID-19 in India

Various opposition party leaders have been writing to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 sitauion in India, some of them complaining about it while few suggesting about certain measures to be taken to curb the spread of virus. Now, former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh has written to Modi suggesting him for consideration of a few advices that may help to tackle the situation in country.

In his two paged letter, Dr Manmohan Singh has highlighted five points before the PM. He wrote, there are many things we must do to fight the epidemic but a big part of this effort must be ramping up the vaccination programme. Here's a look at his suggestions to the Central government:

First, the government should publicise what are the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accepted for delivery over the next six months. If we want to vaccinate a target number in this period, we should place enough orders in advance so that producers can adhere to an agreed schedule of supply.

Second, the government should indicate how this expected supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula. The central government could retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs, but other than that states should have a clear signal of likely availability so that they can plan their roll out

Third, states should be given some flexibility to define categories of frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years of age. For example, states may want to designate school teachers, bus, three-wheeler and taxi drivers, municipal and panchayat staff, and possibly lawyers who have to attend Courts as frontline workers. They can then be vaccinated even if they are below 45.