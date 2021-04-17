Shouldn't vaccine export be held back and priority given to our citizens: Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of 'colossal mismanagement' in war against COVID-19

Amid the worsening situation of COVID-19 in India, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has attacked the Centre for its failure in handling the pandemic situation in the country.

The highest decision-making body of the Congress, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met here virtually to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country and suggest measures to the government to tackle the crisis.

Addressing a press conference after the meet that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Congress' senior spokesperson P Chidambaram said concrete suggestions made by CWC members would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"I have written to the Prime Minister after meeting with them. Our CMs have spoken to the Prime Minister and written to the concerned minister from time to time pleading for relief. Some of them were left with only a few days of vaccine, no oxygen or ventilators," she added.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest-ever single-day spike of coronavirus cases was reported on Saturday with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Regarding vaccination, Gandhi urged the Centre to reduce the immunisation age limit to 25 years and above.